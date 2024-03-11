Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,750 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

