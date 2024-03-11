Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 1,530,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 493,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

