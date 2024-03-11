General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

