Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,280,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 7,315,683 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth about $31,491,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

