Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ GAINN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.43.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
