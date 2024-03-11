Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

