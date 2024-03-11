Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

