Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.