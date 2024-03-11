Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
