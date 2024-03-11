Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 47,392 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.59. 250,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $171.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

