Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,400 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

