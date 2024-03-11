Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 145,341 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 177.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 145,341 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

