Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 327.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,130 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $33.96. 1,990,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.