Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.32. 56,448,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,193,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.