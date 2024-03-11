Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $15.21 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $7.57 on Monday, reaching $1,076.63. 82,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,919. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,098.95. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,023.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

