Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $35.02 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.8% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar General worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 715,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,503. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

