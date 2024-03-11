Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $29.73 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,729,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $468.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14. The company has a market capitalization of $436.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

