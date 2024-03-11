Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 22,035 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $256.32. 1,228,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $272.44.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

