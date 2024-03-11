Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 22,388 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 638.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $410.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

