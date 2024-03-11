Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 156,092 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,448,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Invst LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PEP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,247. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.