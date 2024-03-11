Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 950.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded down $12.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $396.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

