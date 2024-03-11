Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $12.87 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.22. 193,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,695. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

