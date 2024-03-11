Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.47. 711,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.