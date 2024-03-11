Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,708 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 277,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,429 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 44,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 880,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,861. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

