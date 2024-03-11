GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 13th. The 7-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVDL opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $295.23.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $10.1115 per share. This represents a $121.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

