GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 13th. The 7-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of NVDL opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $295.23.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $10.1115 per share. This represents a $121.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.