Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 3,843 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $255,559.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.74. 245,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

