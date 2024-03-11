Grin Price Reaches $0.0847 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $387,206.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00616255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00052554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00201594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00159173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.