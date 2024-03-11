Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 8.5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.36. 728,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 811,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 634.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

