GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,820 ($23.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.05).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,679.84 ($21.32) on Thursday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market capitalization of £68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.04), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,941,682.14). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.04), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,941,682.14). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($388,969.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

