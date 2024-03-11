Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys 16,596 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 805,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,682 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,581. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.