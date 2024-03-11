Guardian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.06. 2,641,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,530. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

