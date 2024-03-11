Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,527 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 170,947 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,841,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 640,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

