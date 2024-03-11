H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 699,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

