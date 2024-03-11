Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

