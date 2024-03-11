Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NUSC stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.