Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMS. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

