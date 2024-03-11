Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

