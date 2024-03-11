Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $112.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

