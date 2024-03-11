Harbour Investments Inc. Has $879,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,018,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

