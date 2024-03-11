Harbour Investments Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

