Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.