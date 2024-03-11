Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.05 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

