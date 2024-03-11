Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 12.82% of Tema American Reshoring ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tema American Reshoring ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Tema American Reshoring ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Get Tema American Reshoring ETF alerts:

About Tema American Reshoring ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Tema American Reshoring ETF (RSHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of US stocks that are anticipated to benefit from deglobalization. The funds adviser combines a top-down and bottom-up approach to selecting and weighting fund holdings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tema American Reshoring ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema American Reshoring ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.