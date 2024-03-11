Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

