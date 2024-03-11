Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

