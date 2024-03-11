Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 49,125 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,553,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.2 %

FNOV opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

