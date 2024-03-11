Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPT opened at $27.63 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

