Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.42

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1353761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.