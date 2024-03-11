Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8 %

HAS stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.