Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.