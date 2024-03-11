HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 199.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $5.45 on Monday, hitting $319.92. The company had a trading volume of 508,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

